Terming the Emergency as the darkest chapter in the history of independent India, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that countless individuals made immense sacrifices to safeguard the constitutional and democratic values of the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking on the occasion of "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas", marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in the country. On the occasion, he also inaugurated the 1975 Emergency Exhibition at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

Commemorating the harrowing events of this dark period, the Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the victims of the Emergency who stood firm in defense of constitutional values.

"I consider the Emergency to be the most inhuman act in India's democratic history. Today's observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' is an opportunity for deep reflection and a reaffirmation of our commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor remarked that the commemoration of June 25, 1975, is not merely about remembering a date in history, but a call to resist any future attempts to undermine India's democracy. "We must learn from those events and prepare future generations to ensure such atrocities are never repeated. It is also a moment to raise awareness of constitutional values across all sections of society," he added.

He paid homage to the political leaders, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who bravely resisted the authoritarian regime and helped safeguard democratic institutions.

"In that darkest period of India's democratic history, the soul of the country was crushed. Civil liberties were violated, constitutional safeguards were dismantled, and the dreams of nation-building were buried," he said.

"The suspension of fundamental rights, press censorship, and the mass arrests of political opponents were direct assaults on the democratic spirit that fueled India's independence movement and is enshrined in our Constitution," he noted.

Calling upon the youth to take a leading role, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to expose those responsible for the "murder" of the Constitution and democratic values. "Dictatorship is a mindset. The younger generation must learn how India's democracy was held hostage for 21 months. They should understand how democratic norms were shattered, the four pillars of democracy weakened, and power misused for personal gain."

He emphasized the courage and loyalty displayed by great leaders and vigilant citizens who stood firm during the Emergency.

The Lieutenant Governor also shared his personal experiences from the Emergency era and stressed the importance of educating people about their constitutional rights.

"Democracy is the soul of India—it is embedded in our heritage, in our very veins. That is why India is known as the mother of democracy. I salute all those who nurtured our democratic tradition and strengthened it through generations," he said.

"I am confident that the saga of sacrifice and resilience of our satyagrahis will continue to inspire us in our mission to strengthen democracy and build a developed India," the Lieutenant Governor concluded.

Several political leaders and citizens who endured hardships during the Emergency shared their experiences. The Lieutenant Governor assured them that their concerns would be raised with the appropriate authorities.

On the occasion, the Dogri translations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were also released by the Lieutenant Governor.

The event was attended by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta; Arvind Gupta, MLA from Jammu West; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; along with senior officials, political leaders, and prominent citizens.