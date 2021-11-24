On Tuesday, November 23, East Delhi Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote a complaint to the DCP Central, Daryaganj informing about an email threat claiming to be from ISIS Kashmir. The complaint letter, duly signed by Gambhir's personal secretary Gaurav Arora, mentioned that the email was sent on the MoP's official email ID around 9.32 pm and threatened to hurt him and his family.

In the written complaint, a copy of which is circulating on social media, the MP's staff has told the Delhi Police, "This is further to our telecon, we have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official mail of Hon'ble MP Sir evening at 9:32 Pm. This mail states death threat to him and his family.....I, therefore, request to make adequate security arrangements and lodge an FIR."

Security tightened outside MP's residence

According to reports, DCP Central Shweta Chauhan has beefed up security outside Gambhir's residence in Delhi following the written complaint.

On the same night, the former cricketer, who is very vocal about his faith in his country on social media, tweeted a short video of Sara Begum receiving Shaurya Chakra posthumously for her son Bilal Ahmad Magray, J&K special police officer who laid his life in a terrorist operation in Baramullah, Kashmir in 2019.

You & I live & breathe freely coz of mothers like Sara Begum! ?? pic.twitter.com/Lyr9qo9wEb — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 23, 2021

Earlier, Gambhir had also objected to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's reference to Pakistan PM Imran Khan as "bada bhai", meaning big brother.

"Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless," he had tweeted.

Journalists recieve threats

However, it appears that Gambhir isn't alone in receiving such a threat. On Wednesday morning, Kashmiri Pandit journalist Aditya Raj Kaul who reports on matters of security and terror tweeted about similar but multiple email threats from ISIS Kashmir.

"Last night I received back to back threat emails from 'ISIS Kashmir' saying they will behead and kill me for my reportage on terrorism. I have written to@Uppolice and@CellDelhi to investigate urgently to trace the terrorists and review security measures. We don't fear you," tweeted Kaul with screenshots of the emails received. His email was signed as Daesh J&K and while the first mail arrived around 8 pm, the other two were sent around 9 pm.

ISIS with its Arabic acronym, Daesh, is a militant Sunni Islamist group and formerly unrecognized quasi-state that follows a Salafi jihadist doctrine, according to a report by NewIndian media outlet.