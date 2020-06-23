Elsa Hosk turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a snap of herself in her underwear. In the snaps, Elsa could be seen posing in an oversized sweatshirt and underwear.

She could be seen gazing into the distance as she pulled up her sweatshirt to reveal her toned stomach and her innerwear. In another snap, Elsa can be seen climbing the stairs with her back to the camera and her derriere on display. She captioned the post: Summerrrr

Elsa sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. She seems to be ready to greet summer and it doesn't look like she's going to let a global pandemic or quarantine stop her. Elsa Hosk is quite regular on Instagram, the model seems to value her fans, and she has got amny. About 6.1 million of them in fact, and we're sure they appreciate her snaps.

Elsa Hosk is one of the most successful and sought after models in the world and her Instagram is proof enough of that. Elsa sure doesn't seem shy about flaunting her stunning physique. And she sure seems to look extremely confident in these snaps. Apparently, Elsa's confidence around nudity comes from sports or rather when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

Elsa has also achieved what is considered a career highlight for many models. She has apparently been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk sure looks like she is just getting started. You can check out the pics here: