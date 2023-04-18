Elon Musk's SpaceX is planning to launch its Starship rocket system from the Starbase launch facility in Texas on April 20.

It should be noted that SpaceX had scrubbed its initial plans to launch the Starship rocket system on April 17 due to issues with the booster stage's pressurisation system.

SpaceX revealed that the launch window on the date opens at 6.58 PM IST and closes at 8 PM.

Touted to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever created in history, Starship will have twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets used during NASA's Apollo moon missions with a payload capacity of 150 tons.

Even though SpaceX has completed many sub-orbital flight tests of the Starship upper stage, its launch on Thursday would be the first launch test of the full Starship system.

SpaceX has also conducted many static fire tests of the Super Heavy lower stage, which is powered by 33 Raptor engines.

Musk's Starship spacecraft (upper stage) and the Super Heavy rocket (lower stage) are designed to be reusable. Super Heavy is designed to land back at the launch site after it propels Starship into orbit. It will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico. But there will be no such initiation for SpaceX on Thursday.

Before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, the Starship spacecraft will orbit the Earth partially not less than two hours later.

In the SpaceX mission description it is mentioned that "With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship."

Starship will be a part of an uncrewed mission where it will land on the moon after attempting a series of rigorous tests like the one planned for Thursday. After the complete development, Starship will begin using the rocket system for the Artemis Moon missions.

The developments of SpaceX and Starship would catalyst their mission and Musk's dream to take man to the moon, mars and beyond.