Tesla Cybertruck wowed fans when it was unveiled in 2019, but now Elon Musk has launched a Cyberwhistle, which is inspired by the Cybertruck design, and costs a whopping $50 (roughly Rs 3,700). Launched as a limited-edition premium collectible, the overpriced whistle is already sold out.

Tesla boss took a jibe at Apple with its Cyberwhistle. When Apple had launched its polishing cloth alongside MacBook Pro for $19 (Rs 1,900), Musk was quick to troll Tim Cook. Even as he launched the $50 whistle, Musk said: "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead."

Tesla Cyberwhistle

The Cyberwhistle bears an uncanny resemblance to the under-development Cybertruck. The limited edition collectible is made out of medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish, the product listing on Tesla's official website says. It also adds that the whistle includes an "integrated attachment feature for added versatility." This covers the product description, and Tesla has included some product shots as well.

Netizens are drawing comparisons between Cyberwhistle and Apple Cloth. The latter has an Apple logo on it and is made of a soft nonabrasive material, which Apple says is suitable for cleaning displays of Apple products.

In terms of practicality of these products, people are puzzled as to how an ordinary micro-fibre cloth or a standard whistle is any different. But these products do have something in common. They were both sold out shortly after being listed.

Netizens react

Tesla's newest product has amused and confused people, who have expressed their views on Twitter. People are trolling Musk, asking him if the whistle summons the Cybertruck, or comes with a free car, or if it is a coffin.

