Who is Elon Musk? Although, that depends on whom you are asking. But lately the Tesla founder has been commenting on India's position, status and seat as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should have a permanent seat too," posted the billionaire to divided reactions on his opinion.

While many speculated about the motives of his stance, other Indians straightway rooted for him to be the next US President.

Countries backing India for a permanent seat

Calls for a more inclusive Security Council have been growing wider and louder at most global platforms. There is a need for reforms that reflect the current realities and address the changes that have taken place across the world in the past five decades. Last year in September, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, while addressing the 78th session of UNGA rooted for India and Brazil to be given a permanent seat at the Security Council.

For reasons debatable or intentions doubtable against the backdrop of the Ukraine war last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin also backed India's inclusion in a reformed United Nations Security Council. Last year, ahead of the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden too reaffirmed his support for India as a permanent member.

"Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomes once again India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29," read a statement from the White House.

Why India needs a seat at UNSC and doesn't have one yet

Like with all things political, India's inclusion, or not as yet, goes back to complex and ever changing geopolitical equations. While India has actively lobbied for a seat at the council, China has successfully thwarted its attempts so far. The Security Council, with five permanent members, namely the US, France, UK, China and the Russian Federation, also consists of ten elected members. China, the only Asian permanent member, wants the status quo to exist.

Last year, at the UN, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj, made a strong case for India's inclusion in the exclusive five club and questioned why "world's largest democracy" was not included. Earlier in the month, this year, a report in Chinese media said that Beijing was determined to remain the only South Asian member nation in the exclusive Security Council permanent group.

What also gets in the way of India being added is that the process entails amendment of the UN Charter. And Musk's post is surely not going to matter or help in any way. But India's continued questioning, lobbying on world platforms will affect the narrative to say the least. Why is it not a member of the permanent club already?