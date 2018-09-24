Ellen Pompeo has become a household name thanks to her character Meredith Grey in hit television series 'Grey's Anatomy'. However, it seems that Pompeo might be ready to hang her medical coat for good as she hints at an end of the show.

Although 'Grey's Anatomy' is now heading into its 15th season, the series could be winding down as Pompeo's current contract only takes her up to the end of season 16.

While discussing the ABC drama on Entertainment Weekly, Ellen said, "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell. She further added, "It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

In 2017, Pompeo wasn't prepared to say how much longer the series would run. "I don't know. I know that we want to try to—," she said, stopping herself. "Well, let's just see, you know? I don't like to take things for granted. You can't just assume the show can go on forever. It's up to the fans. And the fans will let us know how long they want the show to air."

However, the show's creator Shonda Rhimes had revealed to E! News that the show will only end when Pompeo is done.

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes said. "So, the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So, I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."

Earlier this year, Ellen Pompeo had revealed exclusively to US Weekly that she saw the end coming.

"We're getting there. Shonda and I will make that decision together. I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change. And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people's flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better."