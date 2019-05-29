Ellen DeGeneres has shared the most shocking sexual abuse story during her recent interview with David Letterman.

In a new interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres recalled the time when she was sexually abused by her own stepfather. When the said incident happened, Ellen was only 15 years old.

As per Ellen, her stepfather used her mother's breast cancer as a way to commit the crime when she was a teenager. It still hurts Ellen that her mother, Betty DeGeneres, did not believe her when she opened up about the sexual abuse for the first time.

During her conversation with Letterman, Ellen went on to share some extensively graphic details. The comedian stated that her stepfather used to grope her breasts while he claimed that he was doing a breast exam on her. Ellen stated that as per her stepfather, he had felt a lump in her mother's breast and needed to "feel" her breasts.

"Because I didn't know about bodies, I don't know that breasts are all different... Anyway, he convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time," Ellen recalled.

Things escalated quickly as the abuse ran into other more heinous things. At that point, she locked him inside a room and escaped from the place.

"I kicked the window out and ran cause I knew it was getting worse... and I didn't want to tell my mother as I was protecting her. I knew that would ruin her happiness," DeGeneres said via USA Today.

The only reason why Ellen DeGeneres opened up about being sexually abused at a young age is that she wants other girls to not let anyone face what she had to face at that tender age of 15 or 16.

Ellen DeGeneres' mother is now apologetic that her daughter had to endure such a gruesome crime. DeGeneres added that should not have thought of protecting her mother as she should have focused on herself. Even after she told her mother, she stayed with the man for another 18 years.

Ellen DeGeneres' stepfather passed away by the time when the comedian first went public with her narrative.