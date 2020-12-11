Ever since the pandemic broke out, we have been hearing rise in number of cases. The latest celeb to contract the virus is American comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres. The 62-year-old actor shared a statement on Twitter informing about it.

Ellen's statement read as "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

Take a look at it below:

Ellen DeGeneres is struggling to book A-list guests and has seen a significant dip in ratings : Reports

As per reports in Buzzfeed, it's been just over two months since Ellen DeGeneres returned to her daytime talk show following several accusations of workplace misconduct — including sexual harassment. Reportedely, it appears the Emmy-winning series still hasn't recovered from the scandal.

Staffers and sources "with knowledge of the situation" recently dished to BuzzFeed News about the true state of the midday staple, claiming that the show has lost advertisers, is now struggling to book A-list guests and has seen a significant dip in ratings.

Ellen has spoken about internal investigation of the show after complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

For the unvsered, back in September this year, Ellen had addressed the internal investigation of the show after complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them. On the opening episode of the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.

Talking about playing a straight actor despite bein gay, Ellen quipped:

But I don't think that I'm that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.

Wishing Ellen DeGeneres a speedy recovery!