Elizabeth Hurley is 54 but can surely give a 20 something a run for their money. The British actress who is currently in quarantine in the UK with her 18-year-old son. Damien, took to her official Instagram account to share a throwback picture of herself from the Maldives.

The actress sports a blue bikini in the picture and can be seen standing on a beach with clear blue waters in the background. Hurley's toned abs make her look stunning and young beyond her age. She captioned the picture as, "No- I'm not in the Maldives, I'm weeding my rose beds in Blighty, but this was me in Feb (seems like a lifetime ago)."

The blue bikini donned by Hurley is a part of her swimwear collection. She continued the captioned with a short promotional message for her brand, "@chevalblancrandheli in our Jasmine Bikini- which is now 70% off @elizabethhurleybeach www.elizabethhurley.com #elizabethhurleybeach"

Comments soon poured in by her fans like "How does this woman avoid the ageing process? " and "unreal". Hurley is no alien to showing off her toned abs. The fit actress often gives her fans and followers a sneak peek of her fit body. Just a couple of weeks ago she had wished her mother a happy birthday with a picture where she wore a pink crop top and denim shorts, highlighting her slim figure. She had captioned the post as, "Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #lockdownbirthday #stayhome #bestmama"

Elizabeth Hurley Instagram

Elizabeth has also modelled her own brand's swimwear collection many a time, flaunting her fit body on various occasions.

The Bedazzled actress is currently quarantining with her son Damien in the UK. The two have been spotted time and again taking their dogs out for a walk amid the coronavirus lockdown.