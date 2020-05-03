Elizabeth Hurley sure doesn't seem to be letting the quarantine get to her. The actress posted yet another snap to Instagram in which she can be seen on the beach.

The pic seems like it was taken pre-quarantine. In the pic, Hurley can be seen standing on the beach sand near the water.

She is dressed in a gorgeous two-piece bikini and she is all smiles for the camera. She accessorised her look with a pair of killer shades and delicate robe of sorts.

Hurley might be itching to get out, but where ever she is, it looks like it will have to do for now.

Elizabeth Hurley recently posed in a Picasso mask to show her support for the NHS.

The beauty looks like she hasn't aged a day since her twenties. She looks gorgeous in the snap.

Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly revealed she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. However, she cheekily added that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, explaining her sultry Instagrams.

Speaking on Susannah Constantine's podcast, My Wardrobe Malfunction, she said: 'Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.....I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course.'

It is known that Elizabeth Hurley has found lasting success as a sought-after supermodel, actress and swimwear designer, but these days the British beauty is looking to find love on her own terms.

"It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful," Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK's Daily Mail. "But I've really enjoyed the past couple of years and it's made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that's because I've had some time to do entirely what I want to do." You can check out the post here: