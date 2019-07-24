Elizabeth Hurley has been promoting her Elizabeth Hurley Beach and expecting everyone to watch it. Well, people are watching and loving every bit of her promotional pictures! Hurley is not new to the social media brigade as the 54-year-old is a constant reminder that you can age gracefully if you take good care of yourself. The diva, who is also the CEO of her label, Isla Bikini, has been promoting the brand by sharing pictures of herself in a range of lustrous bikinis. In fact, she is so on-point with her social media game that perhaps influencers can learn a little from her.

In a perfectly gorgeous triangle bikini with string bottoms, Hurley looks too beautiful for words. What makes the picture even prettier is how she has chosen a sunkissed angle. Earlier this week, Hurley did advertise her label by sharing a similar bikini ensemble but in bright blue. Not only does she have our attention but even Cindy Crawford can't keep calm. As the diva shared the picture of herself on Instagram, Crawford ensured to express her thoughts on the look. With three fire emojis, words clearly weren't required to explain what Crawford considered Hurley's post to be. You can check out the post below!

The pink bikini wasn't the only thing that Hurley was trying to flaunt in the post. You can see how well she has maintained her body too if you consider her toned abs and stunning curves. Of course, when speaking about the same, Hurley did tell Women's Health in a previous interview, her secret to maintaining the beauty is "making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities."

The businesswoman also stated how two mugs of warm water in the morning followed by Greek yogurt topped with banana and honey are the way to start a day. Her lunch drill is also quite healthy as she opts for a bowl of vegetable soup. Dinner is summed up by a nice grilled chicken, of course, with lots and lots of veggies.