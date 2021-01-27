Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with her new racy topless pictures on social media.

The 55-year-old actress has shared two photographs posing topless in the snow on her Instagram.

"How could I resist?" she captioned the images.

In the snapshots, the actress flaunts abs and cleavage as she posed in a snowy setting wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and an open furry coat. The star opted to keep her hair open, with subtle make-up.

Several fans showered the actress, praising her fit physique.

"I've been crushing on you since the 90's when I was a teenager you're still hot as f**k now I'm 37," one person wrote.

"Well I must say this is a pleasant and most welcome surprise opening Instagram," said another.

"You are not a human," said one user.

(With inputs from IANS)