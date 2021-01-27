J and K cops brave the chill, practice unarmed combat in Bandipore amid snowfall Close
Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with her new racy topless pictures on social media.

The 55-year-old actress has shared two photographs posing topless in the snow on her Instagram.

"How could I resist?" she captioned the images.

In the snapshots, the actress flaunts abs and cleavage as she posed in a snowy setting wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and an open furry coat. The star opted to keep her hair open, with subtle make-up.

Several fans showered the actress, praising her fit physique.

"I've been crushing on you since the 90's when I was a teenager you're still hot as f**k now I'm 37," one person wrote.

"Well I must say this is a pleasant and most welcome surprise opening Instagram," said another.

"You are not a human," said one user.

