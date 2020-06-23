Elizabeth Hurley sure seems to love the outdoors. The actress took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself standing in a field. Elizabeth Hurley appeared to have ditched her bra for the snap. She can be seen rocking what appears to be a sweater, which is left open in the front.

The "Bedazzled" actress can be seen caressing her cheek as she gives the camera an innocent smile. Hurley can be seen teasing her assets in the snap. Her hair fell over her shoulders framing her face. She captioned the post: The temperature's rising in our beautiful countryside- fourteen weeks at home and England is blooming

Elizabeth Hurley sure is an age defying beauty. Her Instagram is filled with snaps that will serve as proof of this fact. It is quite hard to wrap one's mind around the fact that Elizabeth Hurley is 55 years old. She recently celebrated her 55th birthday by teasing her fans with a bathtub pic. Apparently, Elizabeth is said to be up at the Herefordshire estate which she bought with her ex Shane Warne in 2012.

She told The Mirror: 'I live near Wales now. My sister Kate lives there and my mother has moved in with me.' Elizabeth Hurley sure doesn't seem to be letting a global pandemic get her spirits down. It is no secret that Elizabeth Hurley works hard to stay in shape. But it does seem like there may be aspects of her beauty regimen that are still a secret.

She had recently shared a video of herself working out in a bikini. Elizabeth Hurley had reportedly confessed that she likes to 'cover up a lot' and would never 'parade around' on the beach. But, she did add that she likes to walk around in a bikini privately, which might explain her Instagram snaps. You can check out the pic here: