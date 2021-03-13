Unlike many other celebrity kids, Aamir Khan's children from his first marriage have always preferred staying away from the limelight. Immersed in their own lives and trying to establish themselves, the two have never cared about paparazzi and showbiz. Junaid Khan and Ira Khan are far away from the rat-race and live life their own way. Aamir and the kids were recently spotted after having lunch together.

And while we continue to gush over the three of them, trolls soon started body shaming and criticising the young ones. The three were seen in regular, comfortable outfits. We totally appreciate the three of them for not giving two hoots about appearances and disguises. Social media can be quite a negative place. The children were body shamed and criticised for looking too simple.

"Elephant legs of Ira" said one user. "They both look poor," said another. "Can't even afford some decent clothes for his daughter", opined one. "Daughter has elephant legs. Aamir's daughter is ordinary looking," said another. ""Aamir ki daughter ko kabhi pants mein nahi dekha", "She looks just yuck", "Son is not hero material", "nepotism rocks" were some more comments on the picture.

There were many who came out in support of the three. "Look at Junaid's transformation", "so simple so lovely", "they have no starry tantrums", "how cool are the three of them!" were some positive comments given on the picture.

Ira Khan recently opened up undergoing depression. She had also spoken about how her parents and their divorce had nothing to do with it. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said on social media.