Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is gearing up to return with its 14th season soon. According to reports, the creative team of Bigg Boss 14 has already begun to plan out the theme of the new season, contestants and other details. Interestingly, the new season will be called Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown Edition.

While the show comes up with new concepts and themes every year, the 14th season will introduce a few luxuries to the housemates that has never been seen part of the show earlier.

New luxuries for contestants:

According to a report in Tellychakkar, rumour has it that in-mates will connect with the outside world. Apparently, the makers will create a special area for the contestants where they will be able to use electronic gadgets to make vlogs or create content for their loved ones outside.

Not just that, Salman hosted show will also make contestants enjoy the luxuries that they missed amid the lockdown like getting pampered in a spa set up inside the house or enjoy delicious meals in a restaurant set-up. Unlike earlier, where there was a pool inside the house, this time around a sports club section will be build inside the house where inmates can enjoy swimming and utilize a fully equipped gym. Moreover, a shopping and cinema section will be part of the house as well.

List of contestants:

Speculations are rife that Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! may participate in the season. Hamari Bahu Silk star Zaan Khan, who has been in news over non-payment of dues, is also another probable contestant. Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Ramayan actress Mahika Sharma have reportedly been approached for the season as well.

Bigg Boss 14 start date:

Initially, Bigg Boss 14 was supposed to hit the TV screens in the first week of October, but it now seems unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic. As and when the channel starts functioning, it has to first telecast the remaining episodes of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK), which is expected to go around for two months. Bigg Boss 14 can hit the screens only after the end of KKK.