The electricity supply in Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad was cut off over unpaid dues a few hours before the IPL match. Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled to be held on April 5, the Telangana Power Distribution Department disconnected the electricity supply to the stadium over the unpaid dues of Rs 1.6 crore.

The pending dues

A top official from the electricity department revealed that the first notice over unpaid dues was sent to the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) in February, however, the association seemed unperturbed about the outstanding amount. The official further added that the HCA went to the High Court requesting to approve the delay in payment.

"When a common man delays payment of electricity bill, action is initiated within a month. Why should high potential customers who are making good business and having a pending bill of Rs 1.63 Cr be let off. Power has been disconnected at stadium," the official told Newsmeter.

Power restored

However, despite the disconnection of power supply, the two teams continued to play under floodlights and generator backed lights. "We are hopeful of settling the issue amicably and see no threat to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings tomorrow (Friday), " an official from the cricket board said. However, newsmeter later reported that the power supply was restored at the stadium.