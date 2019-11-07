The Karnataka government has come up with new plans to address the problems faced in Bengaluru. As the city is suffocating from traffic and waste management issues, the government will take up measures to tackle these problems.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday (November 6) held a meeting with experts and public representatives including the officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL). The state government has planned to set up Bengaluru Mobility Management Authority (BMMA) to tackle the traffic congestion in the Silicon Valley by popularising public transport systems.

In the meeting, the government has identified 12 corridors including Mysuru Road, Old Madras Road, KR Puram, Whitefield and Marathalli, which will have separate lanes for bus and bicycle riders. The government is also looking up at decreasing severe traffic congestion causing high pollution.

New fleet of electric buses for BMTC

According to the reports, with setting up of BMMA Karnataka government is looking at making Bengaluru pollution-free. To make people use public transport rather than their personal vehicle, the government has decided to upgrade the BMTC fleet of 6,500 buses with 6,000 more.

The government is opting to hire buses rather than buying them to make it cost-efficient and electric buses will also be added to the fleet to reduce the pollution level.

Metro extension

A major decision has been announced over the extension of the metro line from the present 42 km to 119 km. The metro line will be extended on Whitefield Sarjapur line till Hoskote Cross. CM Yediyurappa said that by 2025, the metro line will be extended to 300kms and has set December 2021 as the deadline for completion of Phase 2 metro.

He also said that the Outer Ring Road and airport metro lines should be completed by 2023. However, this seems to be a difficult task as the Centre has not yet approved the two projects.

The government has also planned of linking East, South Whitefield, Outer Ring Road and ITPL with Yeshwantpur railway station by 2022.

Waste management

As the city is struggling with garbage related issues, the government has decided to upgrade the waste management and come up with advanced and scientific ways to treat the waste. At present, only 2500 tonnes of the total 4,500 tomes of collected waste are being treated.

The management of the waste management tanks will be handed over to BBMP and it will be made safe to prevent from encroachment.