Around 700 artists had started an anti-Narendra Modi campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, asking people to vote out the BJP government. Now, a counter-campaign has begun involving around 900 people from the creative fraternity, asking voters to ensure PM Modi's victory in the upcoming polls.

More than 700 theatre personalities had earlier signed a petition, asking voters to eradicate "hate politics" by removing Modi-led BJP from power.

"The coming elections are without a doubt the most critical in the history of independent India. A democracy must empower its weakest, its most marginalised. A democracy cannot function without questioning, debate, and vibrant opposition. All this is being concertedly eroded by the current government. The BJP, which came to power five years ago with the promise of development, has given free rein to Hindutva goons to indulge in the politics of hate and violence. The man who was portrayed as the saviour of the nation five years ago has destroyed the livelihoods of millions through his policies. He promised to bring back black money; instead, rogues have looted the country and run away. The wealth of the rich has grown astronomically, while the poor have become even poorer. We, theatre practitioners of India, appeal to the people of India to help safeguard the Constitution and our syncretic, secular ethos. We appeal to our fellow citizens to vote for love and compassion, for equality and social justice, and to defeat the forces of darkness and barbarism," the anti-Modi petition stated.

Now, another group of people from the creative world, including film-makers, actors and writers, have signed a petition, asking voters to vote for Narendra Modi and BJP in the upcoming LS elections.

"We believe that during the last five years, India has seen a Govt. that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development-oriented administration. During this period, globally India has acquired greater respect. It is our firm conviction that the continuance of Govt. led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the need of the hour," stated the pro-Modi petition, according to Republic TV.

The publication has also issued a list of 907 artists who are in support of PM Modi and signed the petition.

Here is a complete list of anti-Modi and pro-Modi artists, who signed the petition against and in favour of the present government respectively.

List of people from industry who signed anti-Modi petition:

List of artists who signed pro-Modi petition: