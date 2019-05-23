Delhi has always been under Congress' regime but Aam Aaadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal took over in 2015. However, the exit polls, if they turn out to be true, predicted Bharatiya Janata Party's thumping victory in the Union Territory in 6 out of 7 seats.

AAP will face a huge setback if the exit polls turn out to be correct. The exit polls also predicted Congress to win 0-1 seat in the region.

The situation is the same in Haryana too with the exit polls predicting its win with 8-10 seats under its belt and since Haryana send 10 MPs to the Lok Sabha, it will be a clear majority.

Punjab is slightly different from the other two states with the polls predicting Captain Amarinder Singh from Congress will retain his position as the chief minister.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll said that Congress might win 8-9 seats in the state and Punjab sends 13 MPs to the Lok Sabha, thus a clear majority. The BJP might win 3-5 seats and the AAP, one seat.