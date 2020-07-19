An Indian diplomat, Anjani Kumar Sahay, sang El Rey, a famous Mexican song, at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, last year, and shared the memory on Sunday, June 19, on his Twitter account. The guests were Ambassadors/Deputy Permanent Representatives of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) at the United Nations.

Reminiscing the past, Sahay posted a video on Twitter of the song, which garnered appreciation from the users. The audience enjoyed the performance and was rather amazed at how Sahay being an Indian gave the performance in Spanish. The diplomats were seen singing along with Sahay.

Take a look at the video here:

El Rey - The King



What do you do when the guests are Ambassadors/Deputy Permanent Representatives of Latin American & Caribbean Countries @UN?



Sing a famous Spanish song & see how the senior and even serious diplomats respond! @indiandiplomats @IndiaUNNewYork @IndEmbMexico pic.twitter.com/Y42o5ty3tp — Anjani Kumar Sahay (@sahayanjani) July 19, 2020

José Alfredo Jiménez, 1926-1973, the legendary Mexican singer and songwriter of Ranchera Music, whose songs are considered an integral part of Mexico's musical heritage, was a rage.

"El Rey" (English: "The King") is a 1971 and is one of Jiménez's best-known songs and a Latin Grammy Hall of Fame Award recipient. The song was later recorded by several other artists.

Netizens appreciate efforts

Twitter users appreciated the effort put in by Sahay, who mesmerised the audience. Someone also said that, "Who says that diplomacy is all about serious talk across the table."

Another user wrote, "It really is so warming that many diplomats like you are exploring all the avenues to win friends and serve the nation. More power to you."

Sahay is a 2003 batch Foreign Service officer and this year had assumed charge as India's ambassador to Republic of Mali. Upon his new appointment, the Indian diplomat had shared a brief video, which gives a rare peek into the life of a diplomat.

Sahay was born and raised in Ranchi. His passion for travelling and photography did not take a backseat after he joined IFS. In fact, it bolstered his love for both hobbies. He also has a YouTube channel with the name 'The World is One'.