Ekta Kumari of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir created history as she will be the first cadet from this part of the country to command the All India National Cadet Corps (NCC) Girls Contingent during the Republic Day function of 2025.

While Ekta will command a contingent, two Paralympians from Jammu and Kashmir awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award will be special guests during the Republic Day function. Ekta is the leading cadet of One J&K Naval for Unit NCC, Srinagar, and a BSc student at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

She has been honoured with the prestigious position of Parade Commander for the All India NCC Girls Contingent at the "Kartavya Path" Parade on the occasion of Republic Day 2025 making her the pride of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Inspired by her ex-serviceman father

Ekta, who always dreamt of joining the defence forces, was inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAK LI, and her deep-rooted values of discipline and service to the nation. Her educational journey began at Army Public School, Akhnoor, and continued through her college years where she joined the NCC with a goal of fulfilling her lifelong ambition. Her passion for NCC led to remarkable achievements in social work and adventure activities from her first year.

"Ekta's determination and grit were tested when she set her sights on the Republic Day Camp (RDC) but faced moments of doubt. However, the unwavering encouragement of her brother, Lavneet, and the continuous support of her mother gave her the strength to continue", Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Speaking about her achievement, Ekta expressed, "Becoming Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path is the biggest and proudest moment of my life. This victory is not just mine but belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh."

Ekta attributes her success to the guidance of her mentors. She gave out a message to the youth "Dream big, so that you don't sleep until they are fulfilled."

She also expressed her gratitude towards Lt Col Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder, and other key personnel who helped shape her training and preparation at the Nagrota NCC Camp. She acknowledged the immense support she received from her Unit CO Lieutenant Commander Tej Ram, Group Commander Brig Deepak Sajjanhar SM, Addl Director General Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli VSM, Contingent Cdr Col Amit Bhardwaj, and ANO Dr Nitika, all of whom ensured her experience was both comfortable and inspiring.

This extraordinary achievement proves that with dedication, hard work, and the right guidance, any goal is attainable. Ekta's story serves as an inspiration to the youth of the nation to dream big and work relentlessly towards fulfilling those dreams.

Two Paralympians among 20 persons from Jammu to attend the parade as special guests

Two Paralympics among twenty distinguished individuals from the Jammu region have been invited as special guests to witness the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2025.

They are among the special guests invited from across the country, recognized for their exceptional contributions in various fields, including government schemes, social welfare, and personal achievements.

The guests from the Jammu region have been selected for their outstanding performance in their respective categories.

Paralympians Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi will be special guests during the Republic Day function.

Eighteen other individuals have been selected for their remarkable achievements, particularly in fields such as water conservation, handicrafts, women's empowerment, and education.

The special guests invited from across India represent diverse sectors, highlighting the impact of government schemes and the dedication of individuals in contributing to national progress.