Ekta Kapoor hosted a Ganpati lunch at her residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, who's who from the TV industry and Bollywood celebs attended the lunch dressed in ethnic best. Before entering Ekta Kapoor's house celebs posed for paparazzi.

Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Utsav: Chirag Paswan, Vishal Singh all smiles paps; Sakshi Tanwar poses with her daugther; Shraadha Arya hides her baby bump

Mouni Roy looked stunning in a red saree. Actor Karan Patel posed with his wife and actor Ankita Bhargava Patel.

Sakshi Tanwar posed with her daughter

Sakshi Tanwar opted for a pink-hued saree. Her daughter wore a bright yellow and white-hued ghagra-choli with a few bangles.

For the unversed, Sakshi Tanwar adopted a nine-month-old Dityaa in 2018. She had once revealed that since she doesn't have a typical 9-to-5 job, she can easily balance her work and being a mom. Also, she shoots for 50 to 65 days of the year. So, she doesn't have an excuse for not being there for her daughter.

She said, "I can manage my time because parenting is a full-time job, and you don't have any excuse for not being there. I have been lucky that when I was shooting, my family stepped in and were very supportive. My bhabhi, my sister took care of my child. It's very difficult to strike that balance, and it's the most challenging thing to have a balance between your aspirations and time with your child. Every day is a new lesson and a new challenge. When the child is throwing a tantrum, there is no manual or support system to guide you. You just handle it however you can. It is challenging."

Chirag Pawan and Vishal posed for shutterbugs together.

Shraddha Arya known for her role in Kundali Bhagya actress looked stunning in ethnic look. She opted for a stunning saree.

The actor was seen hiding her baby bump.

Several inside videos and pictures have also surfaced on social media.

Veteran actor Jeetendra opted for cream colour kurta pajama, Divyanka looked stunning in sharara gharana and Vivek Dahiya looked handsome in ethnic. Riddhi Dogra, Sakshi Tanwar, Karishma Tanna, and others were also spotted in a festive mood.

Ekta Kapoor looked stunning in a white and pink ethnic outfit.

Ekta Kapoor on Justice Hema Committee Report

Recently, Ekta Kapoor has opened up about the shocking findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report. Last week producer Ekta Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie, The Buckingham Murders, when she expressed concern for the safety of women.

"Women and their safety is not just an industry issue. We take this very seriously. Like I said, a lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of other women can join forces. Two female producers coming together, making a film, telling a crime story which is sorted by a female officer is also a step to create some kind of safety," Ekta said.