Over the decades, 'Content Czarina' Ekta Kapoor has consistently delivered path-breaking content across television, OTT platforms, and films. Through her production houses—Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures—and the OTT platform ALTBalaji, Ekta has not only redefined storytelling but also introduced several fresh faces to the industry, many of whom went on to become stars.

Ekta has received numerous accolades throughout her career. On Saturday, April 6, Ekta added yet another feather to her cap by winning the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs.

What did Eka Kapoor opt for?

For the occasion, Ekta Kapoor donned a striking teal-blue outfit. Her ensemble featured a flowy, full-sleeved shrug or jacket layered over a matching top and wide-legged pants or a skirt with ruffled detailing. She styled her hair in soft waves, completing the chic and sophisticated look with minimal accessories.

Several videos and pictures of Ekta Kapoor from the award ceremony went viral. One of the clips shows Ekta Kapoor taking selfies with dignitaries.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Ekta's choice of outfit.

A user wrote, "Awful dressing sense.."

Another user wrote, "She needs to hire good stylist ..."

On the work front, several reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor is planning to revive the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was further reported that it is a limited series. However, Ekta and her team have kept further details strictly under wraps.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, Minister Smriti Irani will reportedly reprise her iconic role.

Ekta Kapoor is expected to make an official announcement on the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revival in June 2025.