Ekta Kapoor takes legal action: Rs 100 Crore defamation case against Hindustani Bhau, lawyer responds

Ektaa Kapoor, the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, and her OTT platform, ALT Balaji, have once again come under legal scrutiny following a complaint filed by social media personality and Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Pathak). He has accused ALT Balaji of allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers.

The complaint is based on a previous case from 2020, in which a Bandra magistrate court has now directed the police to submit a report by May 9, 2025, under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The original complaint accused Ektaa Kapoor, her parents, and ALT Balaji of depicting an Indian military officer engaged in an "illicit sexual act" while in uniform, with the national emblem visible.

Hindustani Bhau claimed, "The accused have stooped to a cheap low and shamelessly targeted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting the Indian Army uniform in an illicit act with national emblem on it."

In response, Ektaa Kapoor's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee issued an official statement clarifying that the complaint was already closed by the police in 2020. He emphasised that the court has not taken cognisance of the complaint but has only sought a preliminary investigation to verify its authenticity.

He further stated, "My clients are interalia contemplating to sue such wrong-doers by filing a 100 Crores civil defamation suit against them, besides criminal proceedings."

Under instructions and on behalf of my client Ms. Ektaa R. Kapoor, her family members and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., I would like to place on record as under:

1) That some persons and entities with personal vested interests coupled with hidden agendas and criminal motives are posting false and misleading information, concerning my said clients and an old 2020 police complaint, which was already closed by the said Police Department.

Everyone concerned please note : pic.twitter.com/AisLoFlJeD — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 16, 2025

2) That when the said matter was again taken up before the Learned 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bandra Court, he did NOT take any cognizance of the said complaint and has instead asked for a police investigation report 'to first ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the complaint brought before him. This is called 'postponement of issuance of process under law. That under such a given situation, no one should have recklessly issued any public statement or article, therein directly or indirectly insinuating or suggesting that my client has committed any wrong, as alleged. Regardless of this fact and the legal position, some people are still criminally trying to defame my clients and garner publicity, at the cost of their name and reputation. Accordingly, I have been instructed to initiate strict legal proceedings both under civil as well as criminal laws, against such wrong-doers. Accordingly, do note that my clients are interalia contemplating to sue such wrong-doers by filing a 100 Crores civil defamation suit against them, besides criminal proceedings."

Ektaa Kapoor has faced similar scrutiny in the past. In 2024, a BJP MLA filed an FIR against her over allegedly "bold content involving children" in her web series Gandhii Baat.