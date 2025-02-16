'Tried to kill me': YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary alleges rivals chased, attacked him with weapons on open road

In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary has been brutally attacked by a group of goons.

Lakshay Chaudhary says his rivals Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, along with a group of 8-10 armed goons, attempted to murder him by ramming his car.

Taking to social media, Lakshay alleged that he and his friends were ambushed by 8-10 armed assailants, including individuals identified as Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, shortly after arriving in India from Moscow on February 16, 2025, at 4:30 AM via Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.

Lakshay shared photos and videos of the attack, stating, "This is serious," while tagging UP Police, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Delhi Police. "My Scorpio N was chased by 8-10 goons, including Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal, who followed us from the airport with plenty of weapons."

He further described how the attackers repeatedly rammed his car in an attempt to provoke a confrontation. "They literally came to kill us. Gadi todi, sheeshe tode (They broke my car, shattered its windows). I was lucky enough to collect my senses and escape the situation. Still, they followed us from Delhi to Noida in three cars," he said while sharing a video of the pursuit.

The YouTuber posted a series of videos on his social media, tagging authorities—including Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, and the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath—urging them to take immediate action.

This is serious @Uppolice @myogioffice @DelhiPolice Me and my friends came back to India today 16.02.2025 4:30 AM from Moscow on T-2. One of my friend came to pick us in My scorpio N. 8-10 goons including Aman Baisla & Harsh Vikal followed us from Airport with plenty of weapons. pic.twitter.com/rpBrKiaKfT — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) February 16, 2025

Responding to the allegations, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police requested details of the incident's location and asked Lakshay to share his contact information via direct message for further investigation.

Lakshay believes the attackers tracked him through his Instagram story. He alleged that Aman and Harsh targeted him after he released a YouTube video exposing their so-called 'fake' lifestyles. In a video posted on Instagram, he claimed the attack was a direct response to his efforts to "expose" his rivals.

are we really safe even in our capital city? Anybody can k!ll anyone on open road and not even a single Police helpline took the call. Ye Gundey bhi free ghumengey. If anything happens to me these people will be responsible. — Lakshay Chaudhary (@lakshayonly) February 16, 2025

About popular YouTuber

The popular YouTuber has over 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he posts roasts and commentary videos.