Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on television. Time and again the show comes under scanner for various reasons. The current season of BB 14 ha some exciting contestants who are trying their best to give us the required dose of gossip.

One of the most talked-about contestants inside the house are love birds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia from hugging, kissing to going on a date they one of the most loved couples inside the BB house, and fans love their chemistry.

Eijaz and Pavitra's kiss lands the show in trouble

But like in every love story there is a villain, Karni Sena isn't pleased with the show and has termed Eijaz and Pavitra's kiss as 'Love Jihad' according to them they are damaging the Hindu culture. Therefore, Karni Sena wants to ban Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14

The Sena sent a notice to the makers of the reality show and claimed that they are promoting love jihad and adultery in the show by showcasing Eijaz's and Pavitra's romantic moments.

The organisation has cited that the show is 'against Indian culture' and 'corrupts' Hindu mentality. According to a report by Times Now channel, the organisation has claimed that show 'damages' the Indian culture and alleged that the show promotes the wrong culture. The organisation has also claimed that it is not good that youngsters and millennials are watching the show.

According to reports, Karni Sena also claimed that the high level of vulgarity that makes it difficult to watch with family. The organisation has reportedly written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought action from him under the Hindu Act.

The Sena has also demanded action against Salman Khan alleging that he is promoting Love jihad and damaging Hindu culture.

A copy of Karni Sena's statement is going viral on various social media platforms. A Twitter handle named Bigg Boss _Tak has shared the original copy of the statement.

The statement also mentioned, "If the show is not censored or banned, Shri Rajput Karni Sena will take it to the streets to protest against it."

Times when Karni Sena has demanded a ban

This isn't the first time that the group has targeted Bigg Boss. During Bigg Boss 13, when Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were made 'bed-partners' according to the theme, the organisation had demanded a ban on Bigg Boss 13 for making 'a Hindu brahmin girl share a bed with a Kashmiri Muslim man'.

Karni Sena wanted a title change for Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmii Bomb as the Sena's believed that it hurts Hindu religious sentiments. The makers of Laxmii Bomb changed the title to Laxmii, just days before the film released on Disney+ Hotstar.

And the very famous Padamavaat movie controversy.

Before Karni Sena, Shiva Sena and MNS wanted to ban BB 14

BB 14 faced ire from Shiv Sena and MNS leaders when Jaan Kumar Sanu in an episode disrespected the Marathi language. Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and MNS leader Amey Khopkar issued threats to Sanu and the channel with dire consequences if the contestant doesn't apologise.

The channel then issued a public apology on Twitter and also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray that read, "We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment concerning the Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner."

