Another nurse at the Kalawati Saran Hospital in central Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19, taking to eight the total number of nurses there affected by the highly infectious disease.

"At least 8 nurses at Kalawati Saran Hospital have tested positive for novel coronavirus," a source told on Sunday, adding that the nurses had been working at the hospital's paediatric ward.

"Their tests were conducted at the Lady Hardinge hospital. All are now admitted in the isolation ward and their contacts have been traced and sent for home isolation." There are many healthcare workers who have tested positive for novel coronavirus, however, the government has not released any separate data on them.

'We have been fighting on the forefront'

The source said: "Now we have to face this. Sometimes a doctor's test is turning positive, another time it is a nurse. We have been fighting on the forefront." The largest number of infected hospital workers has been reported from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where as many as 58 staffers, including doctors and nurses, of the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, Of them, 70 per cent were asymptomatic.

Prior to this, a doctor and two nurses from the Lok Nayak Hospital had tested positive. Other hospitals in the national capital that have reported positive cases of novel coronavirus amongst health workers are the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Max Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and various Mohalla clinic etc.