A record-breaking eight mobile games, including PUBG Mobile from Tencent, Honor of Kings from Tencent, and Genshin Impact from miHoYo, have generated more than $1 billion globally from the App Store and Google Play so far this year.

PUBG Mobile, localized as Game For Peace in China and Battlegrounds Mobile in India, and Honor of Kings rank as the number 1 and number 2 revenue generating mobile titles worldwide this year, accumulating $2.8 billion each so far this year, up 9 per cent and 14.7 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

Ranking at number 3 this year is Genshin Impact, which has stormed to $1.8 billion in revenue so far in 2021. Launched on September 28, 2020, publisher miHoYo has continued to provide the game with a plethora of updates, regularly adding new islands, characters and features to keep players engaged, reports Sensor Tower.

September's Version 2.1 release showed just how effective these updates can be, with its launch sparking a five times increase in player spending week-over-week. To date, Genshin Impact has generated $2.4 billion worldwide from the App Store and Google Play.

Roblox from Roblox Corporation ranks at number 4 having picked up $1.3 billion on mobile so far this year, a rise of 20.3 per cent y/y, while Coin Master from Moon Active ranks No. 5, accumulating $1.3 billion, a rise of 13.8 per cent y/y.

Ranking at number 6 is Pokemon GO from Niantic, which has generated $1.2 billion, putting the title on track for its best year ever, more than five years on from its launch.

Rounding out the billion dollar hits are Candy Crush Saga from King at number 7 with $1.2 billion, while Garena Free Fire from Garena has shot past $1.1 billion in worldwide player spending to reach number 8.