Eight people died as a roof collapsed at a crematorium in Muradnagar, Delhi, on Sunday. Around 17 people trapped under the rubble were rescued as of now and immediately admitted to a hospital, according to Gaziabad Police. A team of NDRF and police have reached the spot.

Some people, who had reached crematorium to attend a funeral, took shelter under the roof when it collapsed.

Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to conduct relief operations & submit a report of the incident. He also promised all possible help to those affected by the incident.

