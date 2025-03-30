The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025.

After one month of fasting, cresent moon has been sighted and people living in Gulf countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 30, 2025. Eid ul fitr is the eid celebrated after the month of Ramadan. Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal where people come together and offer their eid namaz.

Eid ul Fitr is a day filled with joy, love, and generosity. Here are some of the most common traditions associated with this celebration:

- Eid Prayer: Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces for a special Eid prayer, which is usually performed in congregation.

- Charity: Many Muslims give zakat (charity) to those in need, as a way of showing gratitude and compassion.

- Gift-Giving: Children often receive gifts from their parents and relatives, symbolizing love and appreciation.

- Feasting: Families gather together for a festive meal, often featuring traditional dishes and sweets.

- Visiting Relatives: Eid ul Fitr is a time for strengthening family bonds and reconnecting with loved ones.

Eid ul Fitr is a celebration of gratitude, joy, and spiritual growth. As Muslims around the world come together to mark this special occasion, we're reminded of the importance of family, community, and faith. Whether you're celebrating with loved ones or reflecting on your own spiritual journey, Eid ul Fitr is a time to cherish and make the most of.