The festival of Eid ul-Fitr (Eid al-Fitr), marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is set to be celebrated across India following the sighting of the Shawwal moon. The exact date of Eid is determined based on lunar observations. Following Saudi Arabia's confirmation of a crescent sighting on Saturday, which marks Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, India is likely to celebrate Eid on Monday (subject to moon sighting).

Eid al-Fitr (Eid ul-Fitr), often referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations. One of the biggest events of Eid is the offering of Eid prayer, which is performed in large congregations at mosques and open prayer grounds (Eidgahs). The day begins with giving (Zakat al-Fitr), followed by an early morning prayer after the sunrise and festive meals shared with family and friends.

In Bengaluru, thousands of worshippers will gather for the special Eid Namaz at various locations. Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth prayer experience, including security measures, crowd management, and parking facilities. Below is a list of major mosques and Eidgahs in Bengaluru, along with their respective Eid prayer timings.

The earliest Eid prayer time is 6:40 AM, which is soon after sunrise and post the prohibited time for prayers. There are many places where Eid prayers will be offered as late as 11 AM.

For your convenience, use CTRL+F to find the specific mosque or Eidgah and check their prayer timing. (This is a developing list)

Eid Namaz Timings and Venues in Bengaluru

Nanda Ground, Austin Town: 6:40 AM AMC Grand, Nagwar Main Road: 6:40 AM NK Palace and Convention Center, Shampur Road: 6:45 AM St. Charles Football Ground, Lingarajpuram: 6:45 AM Football Ground First Stage Pillana Garden: 7:00 AM Crystal Palace Wedding Hall, Hegde Nagar Main Road: 7 AM Jamia Muhammediya Mansoora Ground, Thanisandra: 7 AM Islamia Institute of Technology Ground, Bannerghatta Road: 7 AM Corporation Ground, Chandra Layout: 7 AM Jai Mahal Park, Nandi Durga Road: 7:30 AM Darul Uloom Sabeel ul-Rashad, Arabic College: 8 AM Khula Maidan near Bismillah Nagar Park: 8 AM New Generation School Ground, Kanakpura Road: 8 AM Bada Eidgah, Varthur: 8:15 AM Eidgah Ahmed Nagar, Chandra Layout: 8:30 AM Eidgah Madivala: 8:30 AM Al-Ameen College Campus: 8:30 AM NAS Shaadi Mahal, Shampur Main Road: 8:30 AM Bangalore East football ground, Cox Town: 8:30 AM ABC Ground, Vivek Nagar: 8:30 AM Eidgah-e-Jadeed, Mysore Road: 9 AM Eidgah Al Muslim, HTM Township: 9 AM Eidgah Old Madras Road Vijnapura: 9 AM Eidgah Shanti Nagar: 9 AM Bilal Bannerghata Road: 9 AM Goa Garden Urdu School Ground, DJ Halli: 9 AM Darul Uloom Sayeediyah, Kaval Byrasandra: 9 AM Eidgah Chamarajpet: 9:30 AM Eidgah Jadeed, Tanner Rd: 9:30 AM Eidgah Malleshwaram: 9:30 AM Eidgah Islampur, HAL: 9:30 AM Eidgah Muhammadiya, Hegde Nagar: 9:30 AM Saint Charles Football Ground, Lingaraj Puram: 9:30 AM Madrasa Ashraful Bannat Ground, Kanakpura Road: 9:30 AM Eidgah-e-Qadeem, Varthur 9:30 AM Khanqah-e-Warsia, DJ Halli: 9:30 AM SR function Hall, P&T colony, Tannery Road: 9:45 AM Government of the School, Barlain Dr TCM Raine Road: 9:45 AM

Note: Worshippers are advised to arrive early to secure a place and avoid the last-minute rush. It is also recommended to check with local mosque authorities for any changes in timings due to weather conditions or logistical reasons.

Eid celebrations

Eid al-Fitr is not only a religious occasion but also a cultural celebration. Across Bengaluru, families will come together to share traditional sweets like seviyan (vermicelli pudding) and biryani. The city's markets, especially areas like Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, and Russell Market, are already witnessing a festive rush, with people shopping for new clothes, gifts, and festive delicacies.

Public figures, community leaders, and political representatives are expected to extend their Eid greetings, emphasizing the spirit of unity and harmony that the festival brings. Many organizations and charities will also be conducting food drives and donation campaigns to support underprivileged communities.

Traffic and security arrangements

Considering the large gatherings expected at prayer venues, the Bengaluru Police will have implemented special traffic regulations around major Eidgahs and mosques. Devotees are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible to ease congestion and commuters must plan their routes accordingly on the public holiday. Additionally, security personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the prayers and celebrations.

As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 with devotion and festivity, the city's diverse communities come together to uphold the values of compassion, generosity, and togetherness.

