Eid Milad-un Nabi in J&K: Plan of action for major shrines, celebrations in place [details]

Eid Milad-un Nabi is a grand affair in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessing a mass gathering of thousands of people to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. From participating in processions across the Valley to witnessing the traditional display of a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohamed on the occasion at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Eid Milad-un Nabi is celebrated with fervour and gaiety.

J&K's Waqf board oversees the necessary arrangements to ensure the celebrations take place in an orderly fashion. In the same spirit, J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday at the Central Office of the Board in order to review the arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un Nabi celebrations.

J&K prepares for Milad-un Nabi celebrations

Eid Milad-un Nabi is celebrated in the month of Rabi-ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, Milad-un Nabi falls on October 9 for the majority of the Muslims. Dr Andrabi discussed a roadmap for updating facilities of the festivities at all major shrines and religious places.

Representative officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Police, Tourism Directorate, JKPDCL, Directorate of Health Services, RTO, JKPCC, PHE, SICOP, PWD, LAWDA, Fire & Emergency Services were present in the meeting. All the departments were tasked with various responsibilities within their scope at the meeting.

Dr Andrabi congratulated the people of the valley on the occasion of Eid Milad-un Nabi and assured them that a foolproof mechanism is in place to provide all facilities to devotees during the celebrations. All departments will work in tandem to provide better facilities as expected by the people, she said.

To mark the day, Muslims offer prayers, read the holy Quran and listen to hymns praising the Prophet. Foods and offerings are also distributed on this day. Eid-e-Milad is observed as a national holiday in almost all Muslim countries across the world. Countries with significant Muslim populations, like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Germany, Canada and the United States also mark the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. However, it is not celebrated in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.