The Jammu and Kashmir administration has blocked the residence of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.

The JKNC has condemned this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Friday.

