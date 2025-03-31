Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived for the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week looking every bit of a royalty. The 'Begum of Pataudi' made sure all eyes were on her as she made her way to the red carpet. Kareena adorned an exquisite ivory lehenga custom made by Manish Malhotra and slayed in it! What marked the event even more special was Bebo reuniting as the 'Lakme Girl' after 25 years.

Kareena's post

"Tonight was special... celebrating 25 years of Lakmé Fashion Week and being back home... as the Lakmé Girl! Lakmé has been such a big part of my journey for as long as I can remember, and to be a part of this milestone is truly an honor. Here's to us being back together... because as everyone knows, when we come together, iconic things happen," Kareena wrote.

Social media goes gaga

The post has been received a lot of love ever since on social media. Netizens have also lauded Bebo for embracing her natural age and self, and not undergoing any surgeries. "Can't imagine Lakmé without Kareena Kapoor Khan who made the Brand huge in India," wrote a social media user. "Getting more beautiful day by day," another social media user commented.

"LFW is incomplete without you!" read a comment. "You never stop serving," another comment read. "Kareena is the most natural beauty in Bollywood," a fan opined. "No botox, no fillers and yet the most gorgeous face," another fan commented.

"Can't stop staring at her," read one more of the comments. "Ageing like fine wine," read another comment. "She looks way better than so many Bollywood actresses", "expression queen", "her aura is unmatched" were some more comments on the pictures and videos of the actress.