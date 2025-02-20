Kareena Kapoor Khan had been keeping a low profile ever since the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The diva is known for acing her social media game. So, it was obvious for her fans and followers to feel a bit gloomy after the actress limited her social media presence. However, with Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's pre-wedding festivities kicking off, our Bebo is back to rule on Instagram and how!

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked nothing less than royalty as she arrived for the mehendi ceremony of the couple with Karisma Kapoor. All eyes were on the 'Begum of Pataudi' as she smiled, posed and looked enchanting at the do. The Singham Again actress also shared several pictures of her look and assured everyone that she had left the negativity behind.

Kareena's post

"After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy... celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all," she wrote. And soon received a lot of love and support from industry colleagues like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Barkha Dutt, Amrita Arora, Anil Kapoor and more.

Fans go gaga

Not just industry people, Kareena's fans too were elated with the actress' return to social media. "Face card that never declines," wrote a user. "Causally slaying," another user commented. "Beauty at its peak," read a comment. "The royalty has arrived," another comment read. "Beautiful", "Powerful", "Stunning", "Radiant" were some more words that her followers showered her with.

Saif Ali Khan, in an interview post the incident, had revealed that the whole family was quite shaken by the whole thing including Kareena. He also revealed how Ibrahim Ali Khan was quite emotional about the whole thing and Sara Ali Khan broke down as well.