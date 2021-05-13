After a month of fasting in holy Ramadan, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr. After most of the world observed the Eid on Thursday, India and other neighbouring countries will embark Eid celebrations on Friday. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, Eid celebrations won't be with the same vigour as people have to stay home and avoid gatherings, even at homes.

Since you won't be participating in the grand feasts and Eid parties, the best way you can celebrate the festival is by extending greetings virtually. Let's put safety first this Eid and follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Here are Eid greetings, wishes, SMS and quotes you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on the occasion.

Eid wishes 2021

The best and simplest way to convey Eid greetings to your loved ones, friends and colleagues is by saying: "Eid Mubarak". You can personalise your messages or choose one from the drafts below:

May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.

On this Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with good health, happiness, and prosperity. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

May this Eid festival brings happiness in your life as a reward for all your sacrifices. Now its time to celebrate the beautiful day with all your friends and family. Happy Eid al-Fitr.

Let's celebrate Eid al-Fitr virtually this year and pray that Allah brings us all closer next Eid. Eid al-Fitr mubarak!

Here's my warm wishes to you on the celebration of Eid. As I pray for you, remember me too in your prayers now and always. Eid mubarak to you and your family.

The new moon has been sighted and its the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family.

As the Holy Quran says whoever wants to meet the Lord, they must do good deeds and may you be considered well but Allah for all your sacrifices during the holy month. Eid mubarak.

May Allah bless you abundantly for sacrificing a lot for a month. May you be showered with all love and care now and always. Eid Mubarak

You fasted, prayed and remained good for the last 30 days. Now, it's time to celebrate. Happy Eid Mubarak.

Eid quotes

O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. Al-Baqarah, 2:183

Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of Allah is greater. And Allah knows that which you do. Holy Quran, 29:45

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous. Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

And whosoever puts his trust in Allaah, then He will suffice him" al-Talaaq 65:3

Those who believed and led a righteous life are the best creatures. Holy Quran 98:7

Eid wishes in images