In view of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out Eid greetings on Saturday, August 1. Eid is being celebrated across the world and in India today.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, PM Modi said, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered."

Prez Kovind extends Eid greeting

On the occasion of Eid, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended Eid greeting to people and asked them to follow social distancing rule amid the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak! Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread," read Prez Kovind's tweet.

Eid Prayer is usually held at bigger and open spaces like Eidgah but due to the Covid scare, the namaz will be conducted inside mosques several places.