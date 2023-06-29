Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated across India and other South Asian countries on Thursday, June 29. The Eid celebrations commence only after offering the congregational prayers after sunrise. To accommodate the massive turnout of millions of Muslims for the special Eid prayers, all mosques and Eidgahs will be open and at different times.

Eid al-Adha will be offered in nearby mosques and Eidgahs. If you're in Bengaluru and not sure of the timing when the Eid prayers will be offered in nearby mosques and Eidgahs, here's a list of mosques and Eidgahs along with their prayer timings. Starting from 6:15 AM, there are many options in Bengaluru and you can even go as late as 10:30 AM.

For your convenience, use CTRL+F to find the specific mosque or Eidgah and check their prayer timing:

Eidgah/Mosque names Timings Darul Uloom Shah Waliullah 6:15 AM Lal Masjid, Shivajinagar 6:15 AM Muzammil Masjid, Govindpur 6:15 AM Mina Masjid, BTM 1st Stage 6:30 AM Masjid-e-Quba, BTM 2nd Stage 7:00 AM Jamia Masjid, Madiwala 7:00 AM City Jamia Masjid 7:00 AM Bismillah Nagar Open Ground 7:00 AM Corporation Ground, Goripalya 7:15 AM Madina Masjid, Madeena Nagar 7:30 AM Eidgah-e-Madiwala 8:00 AM Masjid-e-Mouzam, BTM 1st Stage 8:00 AM Al-Ameen College 8:00 AM Darul Uloom Sabeel-Ur-Rashad 8:00 AM Eidgah, Shantinagar 8:30 AM Masjid-e-Mamoor, Koramangala 8:30 AM Masjid-e-Noor, Madiwala 9:00 AM Eidgah-e-Jadeed, Tannery Road 9:00 AM Eidgah-e-Jadeed, Mysore Road 9:00 AM Eidgah Bilal, Bannerghatta Road 9:00 AM Eidgah Islampur 9:00 AM Madina Masjid, Bamboo Bazaar 10:00 AM Eidgah, Jayanagar 4th Block 10:00 AM Eidgah, Bada Makaan Siddiah Road 10:30 AM

This is a developing list...

What is Eid al-Adha and how is it celebrated?

Eid al-Adha is also known as Greater Eid and it translates to "festival of sacrifice" or feast of sacrifice." Bakrid is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah - the last month of the Islamic calendar during which the holy pilgrimages are performed. Eid al Adha is one of the two festivals that Muslims celebrate around the world besides Eid al-Fitr. There's a centuries-old history behind why Muslims celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing livestock.

Eid al Adha is a festival when Muslims sacrifice cattle like sheep, goats, ram, cows and camel, to honor Prophet Ibrahim's submission to God's command to sacrifice his own son. The act was so dear to Allah that sacrifice was mandated on all Muslims performing Hajj and those are financially capable.

Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha not too differently from Eid al-Fitr, except for the sacrificing of cattle. Eid al-Adha begins with morning prayers where Muslims gather in open grounds and recite special Eid prayers, post which the sacrifice takes place. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then distributed to the poor, friends and family while one-third of it is permitted to be consumed by the family that sacrificed the animal.