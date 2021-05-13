Over the decades, Bollywood has seen some of the strongest friendships and biggest rivalries. However, there has never been a friendship and a cold war like that of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. When closest and family friends Shah Rukh – Salman drifted apart, two major camps were formed. What one had projected as a small tiff between friends lasted for over five years with the two looking through each other. And it was at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party that the two hugged and buried the hatchet.

It was in July 17, 2008 at Katrina Kaif's party that something happened between the two Khans. Things took an ugly turn and the two superstars vowed never to speak to each other. The cold war lasted for close to five years. In several interviews, Salman Khan had said that only God could make them friends again and he was hurt by Shah Rukh's behaviour. On Koffee with Karan, SRK had said, "If Salman has an issue with me, 100 per cent I have let him down. Farah has an issue with me, 100 per cent I have let her down. If you (KJo) have an issue with me, then I have let you down. And I feel sad that I have let people down. The funny thing is — as much as I know how to say sorry, I can't get myself to say sorry. And it has got nothing to do with you."

However, the biggest superstars, hugged each other at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party in July 21, 2013. Their action sent waves of joy and exuberance among their fans and followers. The pictures of the two hugging it out and the video became the most talked about subjects of the year. The moment remains one of the most popular and iconic off-screen Bollywood moments. The two hugged it out again at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party in 2014 and it was from there that the two were inseparable again.

From video calls that lasted whole nights, partying till wee hours in the morning to dropping by on each others' sets; the two Khans proved how they picked up their friendship right from where they had left it.