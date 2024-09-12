The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has made a significant announcement that is set to elevate the stature of Indian equestrian sports on the global stage. Ten of the nation's top riders have been selected to represent India at the esteemed EFI Jumping Children's Classics 2024. This prestigious event is scheduled to commence from September 13 and will be hosted in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in India's equestrian journey.

The selection process was a rigorous one, held during the EFI CSN Show Jumping event at the Embassy International Riding School on September 11. The riders were selected across three categories, each showcasing their exceptional skills and control over their steeds.

In the Bronze tour, Thivyesh Ram emerged as the leader, demonstrating remarkable control and speed. He completed his jump-off in a record time of 27.58 seconds, without any faults. Following closely were Aradhana Anand and Eshan Sundaram, who completed their rounds in 29.01 and 33.66 seconds respectively, also without any penalties. Samaira Santhosh secured the fourth spot with a time of 35.53 seconds, maintaining a clean slate with zero penalties.

The Silver Tour was a battleground of fierce competition. Harshvardhan Singh Gulia led the pack with a time of 101.19 seconds, without any faults. Aradhna Anand secured the second position with a time of 102.03 seconds. Hanisha Gupta and Puneet Jakhar rounded off the top four, completing their rounds in 48.58 and 54.80 seconds respectively, each with 4 faults.

The Gold Tour will see Sreshth Raju Mantena and Harshiyt representing India. This is a golden opportunity for them to qualify for the finals, which will be held in Mexico. Their performance will be closely watched by the equestrian community, both in India and internationally.

Col. Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the EFI, expressed immense pride in the selected riders. He said, "These results speak volume about their hard work, dedication, and growing talent. The selection for the EFI Jumping Children's Classics 2024 is an incredible opportunity for them to showcase their abilities internationally and will help to better India's team ranking points, and we are excited and looking forward to seeing how they perform here."

The selected riders will now represent India in the EFI Jumping Children's Classics 2024 on September 12-13 at the same venue. They will compete for worldwide team ranking, adding another feather to India's equestrian cap.

This event is reminiscent of the 2019 FEI Jumping Children's Classics where Indian riders showcased their talent and made the country proud. The 2024 event is expected to be a platform for these young athletes to further hone their skills and make a mark on the international stage.