An unusual cloud that resembled the face of Jesus in the Shroud of Turin recently appeared in Texas, and it has made many people believe that something miraculous is going on in the skies. This mysterious cloud formation happened in the skies on January 26, and a clip of the sighting was captured by a person traveling on a car.

Eyewitness statement

The eyewitness who saw the cloud claimed that the face-like cloud shocked her. She also revealed that the face-like structure even had eyes, and made it clear that it was staring at her.

"My fiance and I were driving to our friend's house in East Texas, not far from our own home. I was of course doing something on my phone when my fiance said "Hey, look up".... & as soon as I did, I automatically saw it. There was a face clear as day in the clouds or cloud. I was in total shock as to what I was seeing before me. It was shocking, creeping wow moment. It even seems to have eyes inside as if it was watching us," said the eyewitness.

Alien message to humanity

As the video went viral, it was analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring claimed that the bizarre sighting could be actually a message from an alien community to humanity.

"The detail of the face really stands out...it has two eyes, a nose, a mustache, a beard. Strange one...It looks deliberate and meaningful, not a coincidence at all. It almost looks like the sacred Shroud of Turin with the Jesus face in it, but the hair on the face in the cloud is very different. I am left speechless," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though conspiracy theorists are convinced with the theory put forward by Waring, skeptics assure that Waring is a victim of pareidolia. According to these skeptics, pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.