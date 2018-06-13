Edinson Cavani is not just a goalscorer, he is a key cog in Uruguay's machine. After the failure in 2014, Cavani will look to bring his form to Russia as Uruguay hope to reach World Cup glory. At 31, Cavani may be one of the most experienced players in the side and will look to inspire his team with some quality football.

Name: Édinson Roberto Cavani Gómez

Age: 31

Date of Birth: February 14, 1987

Place of Birth: Salto, Uruguay

Position: Centre Forward

Height: 1.81m

Weight: 74kg

International Caps: 101

International Goals: 42

Shirt Number: 21

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

2017/18 Season stats:

Ligue 1: 28 goals, 8 assists in 32 games Champions League: 7 goals, 1 assist in 8 games Coupe de France: 3 goals, 3 assists in 5 games

Notable Achievements: Is PSG's top goalscorer (157 goals) across all competitions.