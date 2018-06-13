Edinson Cavani is not just a goalscorer, he is a key cog in Uruguay's machine. After the failure in 2014, Cavani will look to bring his form to Russia as Uruguay hope to reach World Cup glory. At 31, Cavani may be one of the most experienced players in the side and will look to inspire his team with some quality football.
Name: Édinson Roberto Cavani Gómez
Age: 31
Date of Birth: February 14, 1987
Place of Birth: Salto, Uruguay
Position: Centre Forward
Height: 1.81m
Weight: 74kg
International Caps: 101
International Goals: 42
Shirt Number: 21
Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain
2017/18 Season stats:
- Ligue 1: 28 goals, 8 assists in 32 games
- Champions League: 7 goals, 1 assist in 8 games
- Coupe de France: 3 goals, 3 assists in 5 games
Notable Achievements: Is PSG's top goalscorer (157 goals) across all competitions.