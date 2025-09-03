Edelman bets on GCC boom with new advisory suite for global firms in India

Edelman India has unveiled GCC Advisory Services, a new advisory and communications programme designed to help Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India establish themselves as innovation-led, strategic hubs for multinational companies.

The offering aims to provide GCCs with a clear differentiator in a highly competitive ecosystem—whether they are new entrants setting up in India or established centers scaling their operations. It will focus on brand building, internal alignment, and narrative development to help GCCs articulate their "Made in India for the world" innovation story.

According to Edelman, the new service will address three critical imperatives:

Brand building – Attracting top talent in India's fiercely competitive job market. Internal narrative shaping – Aligning global corporate values with India's local ambitions. Innovation storytelling – Building reputation among stakeholders through India-driven global innovation.

"GCCs in India are shaping innovation agendas, driving digital transformation, and influencing how global businesses are building skills to power growth," said Bhavna Jagtiani, CEO of Edelman India.

"Over the last year, our team of specialists has been advising GCCs across sectors—from fintech and biotech to energy and retail. Through our cross-functional expertise, we are helping centers build brand reputation, attract talent, and tell their story of innovation and growth," she added.

The GCC Advisory Services will integrate data-backed strategy with execution, spanning:

Perception audits to assess market, media, and talent viewpoints Narrative and positioning frameworks tailored for India Employer branding and talent campaigns to attract skilled professionals Leadership amplification through executive visibility and digital presence Stakeholder engagement across policy, academia, and industry ecosystems

By creating multiple communication touchpoints, Edelman's aim is to help GCCs transition from being operational arms of global companies to strategic drivers of innovation and leadership.

India is already home to over 1,700 GCCs employing 1.9 million professionals, and this figure is expected to rise to 2,100 centers by 2030, creating over 360,000 new jobs. These centers, once seen as cost-efficient back offices, are increasingly at the core of global innovation strategies—particularly in high-growth sectors such as fintech, biotech, energy, mobility, and retail.

Edelman believes its new advisory service can give GCCs the communications and branding edge needed to thrive in this new phase of growth.