In a strategic leadership shift, communications firm Edelman has appointed Rakesh Thukral as CEO of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. Thukral steps into the role as Warren Fernandez, the outgoing CEO, plans to pursue new opportunities and will stay through the year-end to aid in the transition.

Currently serving as the APAC Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Edelman India, Thukral has been credited with boosting growth through client satisfaction, talent nurturing, and expanding service offerings across Edelman's portfolio.

"Rakesh has been instrumental in driving our success across the region," Edelman stated in a release.

Thukral expressed his excitement about leading the APAC team. "Over the past couple of years, under Warren's and Ed's leadership, Edelman has developed a strong integrated offering in Asia. Our capabilities have earned recognition, including Creative Effectiveness Lions at Cannes and PRovoke's Global SABRE Awards," he said. "I look forward to working with our clients to help them navigate these dynamic times."

Thukral will report to Williams immediately after the appointment takes effect.

Williams underscored the strategic importance of APAC, noting, "The APAC region remains a key focus for Edelman and our clients. Rakesh brings extensive experience in helping global brands enter the Indian market and guiding Indian businesses to expand globally. His understanding of the region's business, political, and societal landscape will be invaluable."

Ed Williams, President of Edelman International, also expressed appreciation for Fernandez's contributions, highlighting his impact on Edelman's APAC capabilities and his extensive media background.

