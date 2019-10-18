Director Swapnesh K Nair's Malayalam movie Edakkad Battalion 06 starring Tovino Thomas, Samyuktha Menon, Rekha, Joy Mathew, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Edakkad Battalion 06 is a romantic action film, which has been written by P Balachandran and produced by Sreekanth Bhasi, Tomas Joseph Pattathanam and Jayant Mammen under the banner of Ruby Films. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.51 hour.

Edakkad Battalion 06 story: The movie is inspired by a true story. The father of Shafeek (Tovino Thomas), who want him to become a chef, but he chose to serve his country. He becomes an army officer. On his annual leave from work, Shafeek must deal with his family, his bride to be and a gang involved in illegal activities. How he does all of them form the crux of the story.

Performance: Tovino Thomas has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Edakkad Battalion 06. Samyuktha Menon has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Rekha, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh and Abu Salim, have also done good jobs, says the audience.

Technical: Edakkad Battalion 06 has decent production values. Kailas Menon's songs and background score, Sinu Sidharth's beautiful picturisation, selection of exotic locales and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Edakkad Battalion 06 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

