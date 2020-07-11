In a new development, on Saturday (July 11), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote a letter to the Kanpur IG Range, seeking details about the gangster Vikas Dubey's properties and assets. The ED is to probe the gangster's investments who was killed on Friday in an encounter.

Vikas Dubey's death has created ripples in India after he was shot dead, the police claim the gangster was trying to flee in an overnight journey from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after his car was overturned on the stretch on the outskirts of Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey's properties, investments under probe

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's death has created a stir after the encounter on the outskirts of Kanpur. The gangster faces 60 criminal charges. On 3rd July in an encounter 8 policemen were killed while trying to arrest Dubey and his associates. Arrested on 9th July, on 10th July the gangster was shot dead in an encounter after snatching a gun from a policeman and was killed in a retaliatory fling the Kanpur Police had reported.

The Enforcement Directorate has now launched a probe into his properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. This will include the properties he owns abroad, his investments and other assets. The assets of his close association will be probed as well.

The ED has written to the Kanpur IG Range seeking information including the FIRs and charges filed against him. According to reports, the gangster owned properties in UAE, and bungalow in Lucknow as well. He reportedly owns 11 houses and 16 flats in UP alone. Intelligence has reason to believe that Dubey was laundering money for businessmen therefore his assets will be probed.