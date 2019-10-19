The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, October 19, carried out raids at around eight places, including Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) offices and its promoters' residences in Mumbai, in a money laundering case against Iqbal Mirchi, who was a close accomplice of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, and his associates.

Mirchi died in 2013. The ED had on October 11 arrested two of his associates -- Haroon Yusuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra -- for felicitating a land deal worth Rs 200 crore.

The financial probe agency had on Tuesday made a submission in a Mumbai court that property developer Sunblink Real Estate Private Limited was given a loan of Rs 2,186 crore by DHFL on three properties, which are under the scanner in the Iqbal Mirchi case.

The agency is now scrutinising the DHFL documents related to the loan.

The ED, during probe, has found the company had started giving loans to Sunblink in 2010.

The ED is probing whether Rs 2,186 crore was allegedly routed overseas by Sunblink into the accounts of Iqbal Mirchi over a period of nine years. DHFL, however, has maintained it was never involved in any wrongdoing.