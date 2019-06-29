The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Karnataka's Food and Supplies Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore IMA scam.

The minister has been asked to appear before the court within a week as per to the notice issued by the ED making Ahmed the first politician to get a summons notice over a fraudulent scam. The ED officials visited Zameer Ahmed's residence and handed the summons notice to his family, as the minister was not present at his house.

Ahmed had been served with a notice for his involvement with Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the director of IMA group. The minister had sold one of his properties to Khan back in 2017 and the officials have issued the notice to know more about his dealings with the IMA chief.

The minister reacted to the summons notice saying that the ED officials just wanted clarification on a real estate deal between him and Khan. Ahmed had sold his property at Richmond Town in Bengaluru to Khan in 2017 and the deed was signed in 2018. He claimed that he has nothing to do with the scam and has paid all his taxes on the property deal.

"What's wrong in the notice (regarding the transaction)? I just have to clarify to the officials," Zameer said. "I have all the documents and will submit them to the ED... I will fully cooperate in the investigation and will be happy if aggrieved investors get their money back," he said, reports Deccan Herald.

He has also asked for a CBI investigation over the matter saying that the investors who were duped by Khan should receive their hard earned money back. The ED officials on Friday attached 20 immovable properties and balances in bank accounts amounting to Rs 209 crore of the IMA Group and its director Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has also initiated plans to issue a Red Corner Notice against Khan and is also examining the possibility of invoking of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.