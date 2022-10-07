The Congress has slammed the BJP-led Union government in connection with the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to appear before it on Friday in the middle of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying that the BJP has lost its sanity completely by directing central probe agencies to issue summons against Shivakumar .

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said that the summons issued by the ED is "sheer madness" by the BJP. "They (BJP) are scared and fearing defeat in the upcoming state Assembly elections," Surjewala added.

"This is why the state Law Minister J C Madhuswamy had said that the BJP government is not functioning but are somehow managing the government for the next seven to eight months. The secrets of this 40 per cent commission government (BJP government in Karnataka) are revealed by their own party leaders," he said.

"They (BJP) have served summons to Shivakumar and Congress MP D.K. Suresh to prevent our 'Bharat Jodo' rally. Including Shivakumar, Suresh, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad or Congress workers will not be scared by this development," Surjewala added.

"By filing false cases, they (BJP) can't pressurise Shivakumar. They can't reduce the spirit of Congress workers," he alleged.

"Befitting response would be given in the people's court. The BJP is shaken by the popular support the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is getting and they have taken to this tactic of issuing summons to Shivakumar and Suresh," Surjewala added.

He said that Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had participated in a 'padayatra' for more than 10 km and encouraged party workers and boosted their confidence.

"The ruling BJP government is scared by this padayatra and after this day, it will be more scared. To stop the rally, BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi's staff and journalists."

Leaving the Nharat Jodo Yatra in his state, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in New Delhi to join the investigation in the National Herald newspaper case.

The agency will be probing him on a few facts related to the financial transactions of AJL and Young Indian (YI). The ED had summoned Shivakumar and his brother, D.K. Suresh to record their statements.

Earlier, Congress leaders J. Geeta Reddy, Shabbir Ali and P. Sudarshan had reportedly joined the probe. They were questioned about Young India and Dotex Merchandiseconnection.

The Dotex firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally of Ballygunge, Kolkata. It is situated in a residential apartment named 'Aakash Deep'.

"Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid," said an ED source.

The ED has doubts that the money was laundered through YI.

National Herald case timeline

November 1, 2012, former BJP's Rajya Sabha Member Subramanian Swamy lodged a case in National Herald newspaper case.

June 26, 2014, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned.

August 1, 2014, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged the Prevention of Money Laundering case in the matter.

December 19, 2015, a Delhi court granted bail to Gandhis.

In 2016, the Congress moved court demanding quashing of the case.

In 2019, properties worth Rs 64 crore of the National Herald newspaper were seized by agencies.

The Young Indian Pvt Ltd was owned by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes. Motilal Vora, the longest-serving treasurer of the Congress party, died in 2020 and Fernandes passed away in 2021.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, when he was questioned regarding the financial aspects of the Young Indian-AJL deal, had told officials that all the transactions were handled by Vora

Shivakumar leaves Padayatra

Shivakumar said that ED officers have asked him to appear before them by 10.30 a.m on Friday.

"I have discussed the matter with party leaders, and I have been suggested to appear for the inquiry. We are lawmakers and due respect has to be given to the law. This padayatra will be carried out by the common man. Myself and my brother would leave for New Delhi on Thursday and appear before ED on Friday," the Karnataka Congress President added.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government is doing nothing about providing reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

Calling BJP as the party which is against the oppressed sections of society, the former Chief Minister demanded the state government to present the report submitted by Justice Nagamohan Das Committee in the state Assembly.

(With inputs from IANS)